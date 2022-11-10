Alert: Judge orders Infowars host Alex Jones to pay additional $473 million for lies about Sandy Hook school shooting

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Judge orders Infowars host Alex Jones to pay additional $473 million for lies about Sandy Hook school shooting.
