News
Alert: Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers wins NFL MVP award for third time
Feb. 6, 2021
Updated: Feb. 6, 2021 10:49 p.m.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers wins NFL MVP award for third time.