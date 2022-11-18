Alert: Garland: Trump's announcement of presidential candidacy, Biden's likely 2024 run were factors in naming special counsel

WASHINGTON (AP) — Garland: Trump's announcement of presidential candidacy, Biden's likely 2024 run were factors in naming special counsel.
- Trumbull school board approves high school schedule revamp
- Recount ends with Keitt winning 134th House district by 10 votes
- Property transfers in Trumbull Nov. 5 through Nov. 11
- Fairfield side of recount for 134th District shows Keitt ahead
- Officials deny TikTok video’s claim about Trumbull Starbucks
- Trumbull's Old Towne Restaurant gets a new look
- About 600 Trumbull High seniors attend Veterans Day event
- Recount coming in 134th, state shows one vote between candidates
- Faulty postcards cause confusion in Trumbull
- Early results show McCloat leading Keitt in 134th District