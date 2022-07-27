Alert: Ex-Minneapolis officer J. Alexander Kueng gets 3 years for violating George Floyd’s civil rights in May 2020 killing

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ex-Minneapolis officer J. Alexander Kueng gets 3 years for violating George Floyd’s civil rights in May 2020 killing.
