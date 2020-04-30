  • A man walks in front of the European Central Bank in Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, April 29, 2020. The ECB will have the meeting of the governing council on Thursday. Photo: Michael Probst, AP / Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
    A man walks in front of the European Central Bank in Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, April 29, 2020. The ECB will have the meeting of the governing council on Thursday.
    A man walks in front of the European Central Bank in Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, April 29, 2020. The ECB will have the meeting of the governing council on Thursday.
    Photo: Michael Probst, AP
Photo: Michael Probst, AP
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1
A man walks in front of the European Central Bank in Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, April 29, 2020. The ECB will have the meeting of the governing council on Thursday.
A man walks in front of the European Central Bank in Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, April 29, 2020. The ECB will have the meeting of the governing council on Thursday.
Photo: Michael Probst, AP

BRUSSELS (AP) — Eurozone economy shrinks 3.8% in first quarter, biggest drop since records began in 1995; unemployment inches up.