Alert: Elon Musk loses fight to delay Twitter trial as judge sets October trial citing "cloud of uncertainty" over company

WILMINGTON, Delaware (AP) — Elon Musk loses fight to delay Twitter trial as judge sets October trial citing "cloud of uncertainty" over company.
