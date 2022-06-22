Alert: Afghanistan’s state-run news agency says 1,000 killed, 1,500 injured in earthquake that struck country’s east

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s state-run news agency says 1,000 killed, 1,500 injured in earthquake that struck country’s east.
- After stroke, Trumbull man to cross race off his ‘bucket list’
- New restaurant in Trumbull Center may open this summer
- Trumbull teens sell chocolate to raise money for Ukraine
- Class of 2022 graduates at Trumbull High
- Trumbull principal investigates ‘hurtful’ pride flag incident
- Trumbull mill rate goes down, but officials say taxes will go up
- Trumbull leader against combined senior/aquatics facility
- Trumbull Board of Education cuts more than $2M from its budget
- Trumbull residents can get rid of old clothes without leaving...
- Trumbull Library to host first book sale in years
Recommended