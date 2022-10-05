Alert: A Kabul hospital says an explosion at a government ministry mosque was a suicide attack, with at least 2 people killed

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A Kabul hospital says an explosion at a government ministry mosque was a suicide attack, with at least 2 people killed.
- Stratford woman recounts stroke saga at St. Vincent's event
- Trumbull BOE agrees to change name of high school band room
- Town launching "Trumbull's Got Talent"
- Trumbull veteran center not awarded latest round of state grants
- Trumbull nonprofit celebrates 10th anniversary
- Trumbull Library seeks owner of vintage family photos
- Trumbull's Fryborg could open in early October
- After 10 months, Trumbull mall cop reassigned
- One Trumbull eatery fails August health inspection
- Trumbull's student-run bookstore perking up downtown