Alert: 3 killed, 2 wounded in shooting late Sunday at the University of Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — 3 killed, 2 wounded in shooting late Sunday at the University of Virginia.
- About 600 Trumbull High seniors attend Veterans Day event
- Recount coming in 134th, state shows one vote between candidates
- Faulty postcards cause confusion in Trumbull
- Early results show McCloat leading Keitt in 134th District
- Scott declares victory, Papps concedes in 112th District
- Rutigliano gets third win over Gadkar-Wilccox in 123rd District
- Trumbull receives municipal excellence award for town programs
- Trumbull group collects takeout containers to help feed the needy
- Trumbull EMS leader to depart for new job
- Apartments near Trumbull mall making swift progress