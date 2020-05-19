Albuquerque schools to conduct virtual graduation ceremonies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque's public school system says it plans virtual high school graduation ceremonies on June 28 instead of in-person ones because it's unlikely that the coronavirus pandemic will subside soon.

School district officials said Tuesday that they had held out hope that conditions would improve to the point where it'd be safe for some form of traditional in-person gathering.

However, according to a school district statement, “the world is not there yet."

The statement said the virtual graduations will be viewable on the internet, with student speeches and with the names of every graduate announced and possibly accompanied by a photo and personalized messaged.

The district said it'll provide further details soon.

New Mexico schools shut down in March because of the pandemic, and a public health order in April extended the closure through the 2019-2020 school year.

