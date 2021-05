ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An Albuquerque police SWAT team arrested a man on a federal arrest warrant who they say was involved in a shooting where three people were killed earlier in the week, authorities said.

Police said in a Saturday news release that detectives tracked Richard Kuykendall, 41, to a home on the city's east side and called in the SWAT team to make the arrest. He was questioned and then booked into jail on a federal charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.