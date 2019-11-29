Albuquerque breaks Thanksgiving Day snowfall record

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s largest city has set a record for snowfall on Thanksgiving Day.

The National Weather Service says 3.1 inches (7.8 centimeters) were recorded at the Albuquerque airport Thursday. Looking back over 60 years of data, forecasters say the previous snowiest Thanksgiving was only a half-inch (1.27 centimeters) in 2007.

Some areas around Albuquerque and Santa Fe reported even more snow Thursday.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect for some areas.

Forecasters say a second round of snow and strong winds will begin Friday afternoon. The storm will move in from the west and through the northern mountains late Friday where the highest elevations could see another foot (30 centimeters) of snow or more.

A cold front will affect western and central portions.