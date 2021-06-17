Albany Med ends fees for Filipino nurses who leave job early

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Operators of an Albany hospital agreed to stop levying hefty fines on nurses recruited from the Philippines and other countries if they left their jobs within three years and to return $90,000 to seven former nurses, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Thursday.

The legal agreement ends contractual “repayment" fees for international nurse recruits at Albany Medical Center, which obligated them to pay up to $20,000 if they resigned or were fired before the end of their three-year employment commitment. Nurses who didn't comply faced the threat of legal action or being reported to immigration authorities, according to court papers.