Alaska organization gets $5M grant to help homeless families

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska organization has announced plans to house at least 300 more homeless families after receiving $5 million from Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ Day 1 Families Fund.

Catholic Social Services in Anchorage was the only nonprofit organization in Alaska to be awarded the one-time grant from the fund this year.

Officials say the fund launched in 2018 to provide annual awards to organizations working to help families facing homelessness.

Officials say 32 organizations nationwide were awarded $98.5 million.

Organization officials say the grant would be used to expand the rehousing program and launch a new pilot program to help families before they move into shelters.

Officials say the announcement comes as Alaska organizations made a five-year pledge to invest $40 million to combat homelessness.