Alaska company opens state’s largest solar farm facility

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska company has opened the state’s largest solar farm with expectations of generating enough electricity to power about 200 homes.

The Alaska Journal of Commerce reported Monday that Renewable IPP officially opened the 1.2-megawatt facility near Willow Nov. 15.

Company officials say the facility is expected to come online in December.

Renewable IPP says the facility includes 3,240 solar panels in 11 rows on the property along the Parks Highway north of Anchorage.

Officials say the solar farm has expanded from a 140-kilowatt pilot project consisting of 408 panels that was activated last year.

Officials say the project is expected to offset enough power produced by the region’s natural gas-fired power plants to prevent about 2 million pounds (0.9 million kilograms) of carbon dioxide emissions per year.

