FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — A 15-year-old boy shot and killed three siblings at a home near Fairbanks and was found with an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound, Alaska State Troopers said.

The troopers, in a statement, said they received a report of shots being fired at a Fairbanks home on Tuesday afternoon. Responding troopers found four children who had died from apparent gunshot wounds. The children's parents were not home at the time, the troopers said.