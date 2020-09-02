Alabama teacher's assistant accused of sex with student

EUFAULA, Ala. (AP) — A teacher's assistant at an Alabama high school is facing charges for allegedly having sex with a student, police said.

Amy S. Priest, 44, of Eufaula, was charged Monday with two counts of a school employee engaging in sex with a student under 19 years old, al.com reported. It was unknown if Priest is represented by an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

The alleged incidents did not occur at Eufaula High School, where Priest worked as a paraprofessional, Police Chief Steve Watkins said Tuesday.

Eufaula City Schools, without naming Priest, said it was “notified of possible misconduct involving an employee and a student” and that the employee “was immediately removed from the school, and according to state law, was placed on administrative leave with pay as an investigation is completed.”

“Due to the potential criminal nature of this acquisition, the Eufaula Police Department is handling the investigation, and public comments are limited due to the active investigation,” the school system’s statement said. “We are in constant contact with the police department and will continue with full cooperation. Keeping students safe is our first priority.”