MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama law banning the use of gender-affirming medications to treat transgender minors quietly took effect Sunday, as a federal judge continues to consider a request to block the state from enforcing it.

U.S. District Judge Liles Burke had cautioned attorneys on Friday that he might not have a decision on a request for a preliminary injunction by the law's May 8 effective date. Burke said he and his staff would do “nothing else” but work on the issue.