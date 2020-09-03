Alabama mayor in quarantine after positive COVID-19 test

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama mayor has tested positive for the coronavirus and is currently under quarantine at home.

Enterprise Mayor William Cooper said he was tested as a precaution after a family member tested positive for the virus earlier this week, according to a news release from the city Wednesday.

“I am feeling fine,” he said Wednesday. “I’m not experiencing any serious symptoms, but I do not want to run the risk of infecting anyone else, so I am staying home as the state health and safety guidelines direct.”

Cooper is communicating with his staff and working from home, news outlets report. He plans to be back in city hall next week.

Cooper will face opponent Bill Baker in an Oct. 6 runoff election for the mayor’s position.