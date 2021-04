WEAVER, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man suspected of killing a woman and shooting her 4-year-old son led officers on a chase through two counties before shooting himself to death in a field, police said.

Katlynn M. Jones, 24, was found dead with multiple bullet and knife wounds at her home on Saturday after Alex L. Haynes, 21, of Oxford told his mother he had killed her, according to a statement from the Weaver Police Department. Jones' son suffered a gunshot wound to the head.