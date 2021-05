BEULAH, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man has been convicted of killing of a 72-year-old acquaintance whose body was found shot, stabbed and dumped in a well on the suspect's property.

A Lee County grand jury on Friday found Hubert Timothy Sprayberry, 59, guilty of intentional murder in the December 2019 slaying of James Edmund Clarke, The Opelika Auburn news reported.