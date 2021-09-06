Alabama lawmakers purging racist language from constitution

MONTGOMERY, Ala, (AP) — The governing document of Alabama still says white and colored children are prohibited from attending school together. Lawmakers have begun discussing exactly how to remove such racist language from the state’s Constitution, a document approved in 1901 to enshrine white supremacy as state law.
The Committee on the Recompilation of the Constitution is finally addressing remnants of Jim Crow laws governing segregated schools, poll taxes and other racist measures that were ruled unconstitutional by federal courts in the 1950s and 1960s, al.com reported.