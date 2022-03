BESSEMER, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama inmate serving life imprisonment after being convicted of murder in 1993 died in an assault at Donaldson prison outside of Birmingham, authorities said Thursday.

William Eric Jennings, 49, was found unresponsive in his two-man cell on Tuesday night after suffering blunt-force injuries during a reported assault by another inmate, the Jefferson County Coroner's Office said in a statement. The man died early Wednesday, it said.