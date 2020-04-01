Alabama inmate killed during fight with another prisoner

CLAYTON, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama inmate was killed in a fight with another prisoner, authorities said.

Dennis Benson, 40, died Monday at a correctional facility in Clayton, news outlets reported.

The Birmingham man was serving a 36-month sentence for possession of a controlled substance and receiving stolen property, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.

The Department said Benson’s death was being investigated.

Authorities did not immediately release more information.