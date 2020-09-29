Alabama considers lifting pandemic restriction on bar hours

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama alcohol regulators considered Tuesday whether to lift operating restrictions on bars and restaurants that were imposed in the summer to stem the spread of the new coronavirus.

With cases of COVID-19 increasing at a slower rate after months of a statewide rule requiring masks in public, members of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board scheduled a vote to eliminate an emergency rule that required businesses to stop selling alcohol at 11 p.m. and close 30 minutes later.

Originally intended to keep down crowds and encourage social distancing, the rule also reduced revenues and limited tips for servers. The Tuscaloosa City Council approved a $400,000 program to aid bars hurt by the pandemic.

In Birmingham, where bars, restaurants and breweries offer a range of nighttime entertainment, the county health officer, Dr. Mark Wilson said the state “definitely did the right thing” in July by limiting hours but was justified in making a change following weeks of improvement.

“I think given the fact that we're doing relatively better now I don’t have strong feelings about it," said Wilson, who oversees the Jefferson County Health Department. "I think it’s reasonable to sort of see how it goes.”

Meanwhile, state health officials and Gov. Kay Ivey are considering whether to extend a statewide rule that requires face masks in public places for anyone who can't stay at least 6 feet (2 meters) from others. Ivey has indicated she plans to continue the requirement, which is supported by state hospitals and doctors.

The mask rule is scheduled to expire on Friday. Ivey's office said the state will begin receiving the first shipment of more than 1 million rapid tests provided by the federal government to detect COVID-19 in coming months.

