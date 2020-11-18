Aircraft painting company in New Iberia lays off 48 workers

NEW IBERIA, La. (AP) — An aircraft painting company based in New Iberia has laid off 48 workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The layoffs at Aviation Exteriors Louisiana went into effect on Nov. 6, according to the Louisiana Workforce Commission, The Daily Advertiser reports.

The company’s president, Raymond Bernard Jr., said in a letter to the commission that layoffs were necessary because a large customer was pulling its business because of the pandemic.

Layoffs were comprised of positions including safety observers, painters and aviation maintenance technicians, according to a notice filed with the commission.

Aviation Exteriors Louisiana is based at the Acadiana Regional Airport. They’re the third company in New Iberia to announce layoffs during the pandemic, the newspaper reports.

Bristow U.S., a helicopter transportation, search and rescue and support services company, said in September that 89 employees are being laid off Dec. 1. ASRC Energy Services Omega, a service provider for the energy industry, laid off 180 employees in June.