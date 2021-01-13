Aid runs out for key Pennsylvania virus containment program

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Wolf administration officials said Wednesday the state does not have the money to maintain a key feature of its response to coronavirus outbreaks in Pennsylvania's nursing homes, and are working to retain a short-term, scaled-down model now that federal funding ran out.

Human Services Secretary Teresa Miller told reporters that the Wolf administration is running a scaled-down version of a program that distributed $175 million in federal coronavirus aid to 11 regional health systems or health organizations to help contain outbreaks in nursing homes.