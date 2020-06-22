Aguero gives Man City injury scare during 5-0 win vs Burnley

Manchester City's Sergio Aguero leaves the filed injured during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Burnley at Etihad Stadium, in Manchester, England, Monday, June 22, 2020.

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Sergio Aguero gave Manchester City a big injury worry inside the first week of the English Premier League’s resumption by hobbling off with a right knee problem during the 5-0 win over Burnley on Monday.

“It doesn’t look good,” City manager Pep Guardiola said of the injury to the club’s all-time top scorer. “We will see tomorrow. He felt something in his knee. He was struggling in the last month about some pain in his knee.”

The Argentina striker already appeared in discomfort after having a blocked shot midway through the first half, when he was fouled by Burnley defender Ben Mee in the area in stoppage time to earn a penalty.

Aguero stayed down, clutching his knee, and soon left the field. As he walked past Guardiola in the technical area, Aguero pointed to an area behind his right knee and the coach reacted by shaking his head.

Any lengthy absence would leave City with just one recognized striker, Gabriel Jesus, as the team works to negotiate its way through a hectic schedule since the resumption of soccer after the coronavirus outbreak. City has eight more league games to play before July 26 and is also in the FA Cup, which resumes at the quarterfinal stage next weekend.

City is also still involved in the Champions League, which will restart at the last-16 stage in August.

