Agriscience and Biotechnology Center holds open house

An open house for 8th graders from Bridgeport, Easton, Fairfield, Milford, Monroe, Orange, Redding, Shelton, Stratford and Trumbull is being held at the Trumbull Regional Agriscience and Biotechnology Center, located at Trumbull High School.

Eighth graders and their parents will learn about the Regional 4‑year high school program specializing in animal science, plant science, biotechnology, equine science, veterinary science, and much more.

You are welcome to attend during one of the following sessions on Nov. 7; 5:30-6:30 p.m. or 7-8 p.m. at the Agriscience Center at 536 Daniels Farm Road.

For more information, call 203-452-4200.