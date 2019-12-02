Agriscience Center Holiday Shop open Dec. 4-8

The Holiday Shop at Trumbull High School’s Agriscience and Biotechnology Center, 536 Daniels Farm Road, will be open from Wednesday, Dec. 4, through Sunday, Dec. 8.

Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. There will also be a Craft & Holiday Boutique on Dec. 7 and 8.

The sale features wreaths, poinsettias, and other plants. Most items are grown or made by the students.

For more information, call 452-4200.