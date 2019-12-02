https://www.trumbulltimes.com/news/article/Agriscience-Center-Holiday-Shop-open-Dec-4-8-14849526.php
Agriscience Center Holiday Shop open Dec. 4-8
The Holiday Shop at Trumbull High School’s Agriscience and Biotechnology Center, 536 Daniels Farm Road, will be open from Wednesday, Dec. 4, through Sunday, Dec. 8.
Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. There will also be a Craft & Holiday Boutique on Dec. 7 and 8.
The sale features wreaths, poinsettias, and other plants. Most items are grown or made by the students.
For more information, call 452-4200.
