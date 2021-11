BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Striking nurses and other employees at Mercy Hospital in Buffalo could be back on the job next week under a tentative agreement between their union and Catholic Health System.

“We listened to our associates and their primary concerns were market-competitive wages and increased staffing,” Mark Sullivan, president and CEO of Catholic Health said Thursday. “These new contracts address both and more. We are ready to welcome our caregivers back to Mercy Hospital.”