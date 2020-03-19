Agency: Number of Arkansas coronavirus cases rises to 46

In this Wednesday, March 18, 2020 photo, service representative Lisa Norwood, left, wears a mask as she takes a driver's license photo of Jamie Easton, of North Little Rock, at the Central Revenue Office in Little Rock, Ark. (Thomas Metthe/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP) less In this Wednesday, March 18, 2020 photo, service representative Lisa Norwood, left, wears a mask as she takes a driver's license photo of Jamie Easton, of North Little Rock, at the Central Revenue Office in ... more Photo: Thomas Metthe, AP Photo: Thomas Metthe, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Agency: Number of Arkansas coronavirus cases rises to 46 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The number of coronavirus cases in Arkansas has risen to 46, state health officials said Thursday.

The Arkansas Department of Health announced the nine new cases on its website. The state on Wednesday reported its largest single-day rise in cases.

For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with preexisting health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild cases recover in about two weeks, while others could take three to six weeks to get well.

Arkansas has closed its public schools until March 30 because of the virus outbreak. Gov. Asa Hutchinson has eased unemployment application hurdles and on Wednesday announced new financial assistance for businesses affected by the outbreak.

Hutchinson and the state's health secretary planned a news conference Thursday afternoon.