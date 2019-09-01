Age to buy cigarettes, vape pens and the like rises to 21

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — You now must be at least 21 to buy cigarettes in Vermont.

A new law that increased the minimum age from 18 went into effect on Sunday.

The measure also increases the legal age to 21 for buying electronic cigarettes.

According to the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, Vermont is among 18 states that have raised the minimum age to buy tobacco to 21.

The campaign says nearly all smokers start as kids or young adults.

It says raising the tobacco age to 21 "will help to prevent young people from ever starting to smoke and to reduce the deaths, disease and health care costs caused by tobacco use."