Age-restricted homes approved for Moorefield

A petition against development at the former Moorefield Farm property on Huntington Tpke. has generated criticism from town attorney Jim Nugent.

The Planning & Zoning Commission has approved a modified version of a plan to construct age-restricted housing on the former Moorefield Farm property on Huntington Tpke.

Before approving the application, though, the commission reduced the size of the project, approving the construction of 10 homes. The development group had requested 11. The change came about due to an interpretation of how much buildable acreage the property contained after subtracting for construction of an access road.

Story will be updated.