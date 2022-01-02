After pandemic and rain delays, Mummers strut in Philly

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia’s Mummers strutted down the city’s Broad Street on Sunday following a one-day weather-related delay and a year after COVID-19 restrictions prompted the cancellation of the famous and sometimes inflammatory event.
Costumed revelers strutted and danced down Philadelphia’s still-wet main Market and Broad streets to the tunes of string bands or pop songs in unusually mild temperatures and under grey skies that threatened to make the umbrellas carried by many participants of more than ceremonial use.