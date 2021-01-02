After hurricanes, pandemic, McNeese readies to reopen campus

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — The sounds of progress on McNeese State University’s campus come these days from trades people and heavy equipment. If you hear the persistent hum of motors and clatter of construction around the core of campus, that’s a good thing.
COVID-19 with all its demands on social distancing, course delivery and student satisfaction was just one imposing challenge for the McNeese community in the fall semester. Then Hurricane Laura smacked the campus with Category 4 winds of 150 mph Aug. 27, and Hurricane Delta, with up to 20 inches of rain in Calcasieu Parish, followed on Oct. 9. Laura tore or ripped off 50 roofs; Delta poured water into buildings. Talk about unruly visitors.