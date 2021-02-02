African countries scramble to bury virus dead, get vaccines ANDREW MELDRUM and FARAI MUTSAKA, Associated Press Feb. 2, 2021 Updated: Feb. 2, 2021 12:24 p.m.
1 of11 An AVBOB mortuary employee wearing full PPE checks coffins containing the remains of COVID-19 victims in a refrigerated container in Johannesburg, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, one day after South Africa gave a hero's welcome to the delivery of its first COVID-19 vaccines — 1 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India. Jerome Delay/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 A sealed coffin containing the remains of a COVID-19 victim is stored in a refrigerated container in Johannesburg, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, one day after South Africa gave a hero's welcome to the delivery of its first COVID-19 vaccines — 1 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India. Jerome Delay/AP Show More Show Less
3 of11 An AVBOB mortuary employee wearing full PPE checks coffins containing the remains of COVID-19 victims in a refrigerated container in Johannesburg, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, one day after South Africa gave a hero's welcome to the delivery of its first COVID-19 vaccines — 1 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India. Jerome Delay/AP Show More Show Less
4 of11 Empty coffins are stored at an AVBOB mortuary in Johannesburg, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, one day after South Africa gave a hero's welcome to the delivery of its first COVID-19 vaccines — 1 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India. Jerome Delay/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Crosses for use at funerals are stored at an AVBOB mortuary in Johannesburg, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, one day after South Africa gave a hero's welcome to the delivery of its first COVID-19 vaccines — 1 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India. Jerome Delay/AP Show More Show Less
6 of11 A liquor store owner prepares to re-open his shop in Johannesburg, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, as some coronavirus lockdown restrictions have been lifted. On Monday President Cyril Ramaphosa lifted the ban on alcohol sales, shortened the time of the curfew, eased some restrictions on gatherings and reopened beaches. Denis Farrell/AP Show More Show Less
7 of11 People lay in the sun on Clifton beach in Cape Town, South Africa, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. On Monday President Cyril Ramaphosa lifted the ban on alcohol sales, shortened the time of the curfew, eased some restrictions on gatherings and reopened beaches. Nardus Engelbrecht/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 A liquor store owner prepares to re-open his shop in Johannesburg, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, as some coronavirus lockdown restrictions have been lifted. On Monday President Cyril Ramaphosa lifted the ban on alcohol sales, shortened the time of the curfew, eased some restrictions on gatherings and reopened beaches. Denis Farrell/AP Show More Show Less
9 of11 Cars caught in a traffic jam during the afternoon commuting time in Johannesburg, South Africa, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Themba Hadebe/AP Show More Show Less
10 of11 Cars caught in a traffic jam during the afternoon commuting time in Johannesburg, South Africa, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Themba Hadebe/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11 Cars caught in a traffic jam during the afternoon commuting time in Johannesburg, South Africa, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Themba Hadebe/AP Show More Show Less
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Shipping containers have become overflow mortuaries for the dead from COVID-19 in South Africa, while some other African nations are now looking to China for the next wave of vaccine doses.
South Africa is working to launch its vaccination campaign in mid-February after its first delivery of vaccines on Monday: 1 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India. An additional 500,000 are coming later in February.
Written By
ANDREW MELDRUM and FARAI MUTSAKA