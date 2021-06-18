Afghan peace envoy fears pullout will embolden Taliban SUZAN FRASER, Associated Press June 18, 2021 Updated: June 18, 2021 9:47 a.m.
1 of6 Abdullah Abdullah, head of Afghanistan's National Reconciliation Council, gestures as he talks to The Associated Press following an interview on the sidelines of a diplomatic forum in Antalya, Turkey, Friday, June 18, 2021. Abdullah expressed concerns hat the Taliban will have no interest in a political settlement with the U.S.-supported government in Kabul following the departure of U.S. and NATO forces. By Sept. 11 at the latest, around 2,300-3,500 remaining U.S. troops and roughly 7,000 allied NATO forces are scheduled to leave Afghanistan,, ending nearly 20 years of military engagement. Mehmet Guzel/AP Show More Show Less
ANTALYA, Turkey (AP) — The Afghan government’s chief peace envoy expressed fears on Friday that the Taliban will have no interest in a political settlement with the U.S.-supported administration in Kabul after the scheduled departure of American and NATO forces.
Abdullah Abdullah, head of Afghanistan’s National Reconciliation Council, said there were signs that the Taliban were seeking military advances ahead of the Sept. 11 troop withdrawal. He warned however that, if so, the extremist Islamic movement was making a “big miscalculation.”