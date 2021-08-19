Afghan officer who fought with US forces rescued from Kabul ALEX SANZ and TAMMY WEBBER, Associated Press Aug. 19, 2021 Updated: Aug. 19, 2021 2:35 p.m.
1 of10 In this photo provided to The Associated Press, Mohammad Khalid Wardak is seen in Afghanistan on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, after the U.S. military and its allies rescued him and his family. Wardak, a high-profile Afghan national police officer, was being hunted by the Taliban because of his years working with the American military. AP Show More Show Less
2 of10 In this photo provided to The Associated Press, Mohammad Khalid Wardak is seen in Afghanistan on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, after the U.S. military and its allies rescued him and his family. Wardak, a high-profile Afghan national police officer, was being hunted by the Taliban because of his years working with the American military. AP Show More Show Less
3 of10 In this undated photo provided by Ryan Brummond, Mohammad Khalid Wardak, left, receives medical attention at a hospital in Afghanistan. Khalid, as he's called by his friends, had no intention of leaving Afghanistan, where he was a high-profile national police officer who'd worked alongside American special forces to defeat the Taliban. Then with stunning speed, his government collapsed. Now he is in hiding with his wife and four children, wounded and hunted by the Taliban, desperately hoping that American officials will repay his loyalty by helping his family escape almost certain death. (Ryan Brummond via AP) AP Show More Show Less
4 of10 In this undated photo provided by Ryan Brummond, U.S. Special Forces Officer Ryan Brummond’s daughters pose with an Afghan interpreter's son wearing dresses that were gifted to them by Mohammad Khalid Wardak to celebrate the collective relationship between the men. Khalid, as he's called by his friends, had no intention of leaving Afghanistan, where he was a high-profile national police officer who'd worked alongside American special forces to defeat the Taliban. Then with stunning speed, his government collapsed. Now he is in hiding with his wife and four children, wounded and hunted by the Taliban, desperately hoping that American officials will repay his loyalty by helping his family escape almost certain death. (Ryan Brummond via AP) AP Show More Show Less
5 of10 In this undated photo provided by Ryan Brummond, U.S. Special Forces Officer Ryan Brummond, center, is seated next to Mohammad Khalid Wardak, right, in Afghanistan. Khalid, as he's called by his friends, had no intention of leaving Afghanistan, where he was a high-profile national police officer who'd worked alongside American special forces to defeat the Taliban. Then with stunning speed, his government collapsed. Now he is in hiding with his wife and four children, wounded and hunted by the Taliban, desperately hoping that American officials will repay his loyalty by helping his family escape almost certain death. (Ryan Brummond via AP) AP Show More Show Less
6 of10 In this undated photo provided by Ryan Brummond, Mohammad Khalid Wardak, left, poses with a U.S. solider in Afghanistan. Khalid, as he's called by his friends, had no intention of leaving Afghanistan, where he was a high-profile national police officer who'd worked alongside American special forces to defeat the Taliban. Then with stunning speed, his government collapsed. Now he is in hiding with his wife and four children, wounded and hunted by the Taliban, desperately hoping that American officials will repay his loyalty by helping his family escape almost certain death. (Ryan Brummond via AP) AP Show More Show Less
7 of10 In this undated photo provided by Ryan Brummond, Mohammad Khalid Wardak, center, speaks to a U.S. solider in Afghanistan in Afghanistan. Khalid, as he's called by his friends, had no intention of leaving Afghanistan, where he was a high-profile national police officer who'd worked alongside American special forces to defeat the Taliban. Then with stunning speed, his government collapsed. Now he is in hiding with his wife and four children, wounded and hunted by the Taliban, desperately hoping that American officials will repay his loyalty by helping his family escape almost certain death. (Ryan Brummond via AP) AP Show More Show Less
8 of10 In this undated photo provided by Ryan Brummond, U.S. Special Forces Officer Ryan Brummond is seen in Afghanistan. Mohammad Khalid Wardak or Khalid, as he's called by his friends, had no intention of leaving Afghanistan, where he was a high-profile national police officer who'd worked alongside Brummond and American special forces to defeat the Taliban. Then with stunning speed, his government collapsed. Now he is in hiding with his wife and four children, wounded and hunted by the Taliban, desperately hoping that American officials will repay his loyalty by helping his family escape almost certain death. (Ryan Brummond via AP) AP Show More Show Less
9 of10 In this photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, civilians prepare to board a plane during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla/U.S. Marine Corps via AP) Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla/AP Show More Show Less
10 of10 In this photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, two civilians during processing through an Evacuee Control Checkpoint during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla/U.S. Marine Corps via AP) Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla/AP Show More Show Less
The U.S. military and its allies have rescued a high-profile Afghan national police officer who was being hunted by the Taliban because of his years working with the American military, airlifting him and his family to safety in an undisclosed location.
Mohammad Khalid Wardak escaped Wednesday after being in hiding in Kabul with his wife and four children. The family moved from place to place to evade capture and was unable to get inside the airport where the Taliban controlled the entrances. He was widely known because of his position as police chief in eastern Afghanistan's Helmand Province and from television appearances, including one in which he challenged the Taliban to a fight, supporters said.
Written By
ALEX SANZ and TAMMY WEBBER