Afghan couple accuse US Marine of abducting their baby

An Afghan couple who arrived in the U.S. as refugees are suing a U.S. Marine and his wife in federal court for allegedly abducting their baby girl.
The baby had been pulled from the rubble two years earlier after her parents and five siblings were killed during a joint U.S. Special Forces raid. After months of treatment in a U.S. military hospital in Afghanistan, she had gone to live with a newlywed Afghan couple, identified by the International Committee of the Red Cross and Afghan authorities as her relatives.