RENO, Nev. (AP) — Authorities in Nevada launched an aerial search Tuesday for an Indiana couple that has been missing for more than a week.

The Esmeralda Sheriff's Office said earlier cellphone data indicated Ronnie Barker, 72, and his wife Beverly, 69, were near U.S. Highway 95 in the high desert east of the Sierra Nevada between Reno and Las Vegas west of Tonopah on March 27.