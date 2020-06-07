Advocates change how they help at-risk kids during pandemic

In this Friday, May 14, 2020 photo, Robert Ellington with HALOS nonprofit drops off diapers to a family in need in North Charleston, S.C. Advocates worry that elevated family stress, increased financial burdens and extended school closures mean that many children across South Carolina remain. (Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post And Courier via AP)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Home is not always the safest place for children.

Advocates worry that elevated family stress, increased financial burdens and extended school closures mean that many children across South Carolina remain at a high risk for abuse and neglect during the pandemic.

The full extent of how this will impact the children is still unknown, said Carole Swiecicki, executive director of Dee Norton Child Advocacy Center in Charleston. Still, research of other large-scale community level disruptions, such as natural disasters, has shown a spike in child abuse in the aftermath of those events, she said.

That’s because during that time children are likely isolated from school, routines have been disrupted and their parents often have higher levels of stress.

Not only that, she said, but if parents are forced to return to work while schools remain closed, they might be more likely to turn to alternative child care providers that aren’t vetted by the state’s social services agency.

Dee Norton serves Lowcountry families and abused children by providing forensic interviews, medical examinations and mental health assessments. The center hasn’t seen an increased demand for its services, which have continued throughout the pandemic, Swiecicki said, although officials expect to see a spike once kids start to again have contact with mandated reporters, like teachers, day care providers and doctors.

“Really, my biggest concern is that more children will be abused because of the context and added risk factors,” she said.

NEW APPROACHES

Ever since mid-March, when public schools across South Carolina first closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, reports of child abuse each week have been way down. During the week of May 11, the S.C. Department of Social Services received 678 child protective service referrals, which is down 43 percent from the same week a year earlier.

Advocates say that doesn’t mean the actual number of cases is going down. Instead, they worry that the recent decline suggests that more and more cases are going unnoticed.

Teachers and school officials, who are usually a large source of abuse and neglect referrals, haven’t seen their students in person for more than two months.

As a result, Dee Norton has increased its efforts to provide teachers with resources that could help identify a student in need, since some are still able to connect with their classes via Zoom or other video conference platforms.

“I mean, it’s so uncomfortable for me, just as a person, knowing that kids who otherwise would report or might reach out to a teacher are not currently necessarily able to do that,” Swiecicki said.

The center has had to adjust in other ways, too.

“I feel like we’ve sort of flipped our service delivery almost 180,” Swiecicki said.

Forensic exams and medical exams have continued, she said, although some services, such as tele-mental health supports and therapies have pivoted online.

Swiecicki estimated the center will see somewhere around a $200,000 financial impact from the pandemic as a result of the expenses needed to cover switching to a telehealth platform, a steep decrease in fundraising and a potential decline in grant funding.

In some ways, the adjustment has its benefits. Tele-mental health services are a better option for some families, especially those who have multiple children that otherwise would have had to sit in the waiting room during an in-person session. Even once it’s safe to return to normal operations, Dee Norton will still continue to offer some of its telehealth therapy services, she said.

HELPING NON-TRADITIONAL FAMILIES

Balessia Ravenel had one day to decide if she was willing to become the primary caregiver for her 2-year-old granddaughter, Amelodie. If she didn’t, Amelodie would be placed in foster care.

Ravenel, 43, still had two kids of her own living in the house, both of them teenagers.

“That’s a big responsibility. But for me, I didn’t have any questions. Because I felt like that’s what I should do. She’s my granddaughter; she’s not going into foster care,” Ravenel said.

But taking care of Amelodie full time was a big adjustment.

“We hadn’t done diapers in 14 years,” Ravenel said.

Her family is one of thousands who act as kinship caregivers to children across South Carolina. Kinship care is what happens when a family member steps in to take care of a child that’s been removed from their parents’ home. The alternative is placing the child in foster care or protective custody.

There are 740,000 kids across the state living in kinship care families, according to Annie E. Casey Foundation’s Kids Count Data Center. But once they’re released to a family member, advocates say that’s oftentimes where the support ends.

“That means they don’t receive case management support or really any other type of help or services at this point,” said Kim Clifton, the executive director of Charleston HALOS.

That’s where HALOS steps in. The organization is dedicated to providing assistance to abused and neglected children in Charleston County and to the grandparents, aunts and uncles who have decided to help.

Kinship caregivers in the Palmetto State are already vulnerable, Clifton said. They tend to be older, single women, and many do not have the financial support they need to raise a child they were not expecting to provide for. Those challenges have been exacerbated because of the pandemic, she said.

HALOS, an acronym for helping and lending outreach support, helps connect these families to nearby service providers. The group also provides financial assistance — helping with rent, utilities or gas money — “anything you can imagine that keeps a family from totally going into financial instability and loss,” Clifton said.

In the wake of the pandemic, HALOS has changed how it provides services. Instead of going into families homes and conducting intake interviews as they normally would, HALOS employees have had to make connections with families over the phone. Clothing, food and diaper supply drop-offs have also needed to become contactless. Family advocates now simply drop the supplies off at the front door, ring the doorbell and leave.

In order to help check on families on an emotional level, HALOS’ support group meetings have moved entirely online.

Clifton was worried that there would be little participation during these virtual meetings. Since they started offering the support groups online, attendance has tripled.

“To me it’s an indicator that there’s a need for more support right now, more emotional support from other caregivers,” she said.

That emotional support can be just as critical as the physical or financial assistance, Ravenel said. A HALOS family advocate checks in on her and her family constantly to see how they’ve been holding up during the pandemic.

“For me, HALOS is my hero,” she said.