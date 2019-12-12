Advent Tradition of Lessons and Carols, Dec. 15

The Parish of Saint Catherine of Siena, 220 Shelton Road, Trumbull, will host a service of Advent Lessons and Carols on Sunday, Dec. 15, at 4 p.m. Lessons and Carols is a service of Scripture and song that dates to the late 19th century. In this service, listen to Scripture lessons which the promise of a Messiah, the Incarnation, and the Great Commission to preach the Good News. Each lesson is followed by a carol or a choir anthem that reflects on the lesson's message.

Music for the service will be led by Dr. William Atwood and the parish choir, a guest violinist and accompanied by the majestic four-manual Walker organ. Carols for the service will be traditional Advent and Christmas hymns such as O Come, O Come, Emmanuel, On Jordan’s Bank and Lo! He Comes With Clouds Descending, and O Come, All Ye Faithful.

All are invited to this event.