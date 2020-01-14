Adopt a pet

Wesley Wesley Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Adopt a pet 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Wesley is a neutered long-haired cat. He is very low-key and gets along with other cats.

Visit him and other cats and dogs available for adoption at Trumbull Animal Shelter, 324 Church Hill Road or call 203-452-5088 for more information.

Seeking donations

The Trumbull Animal Shelter is always in need of the following items: Clay (non-clumping) cat litter, dry cat food, canned cat or dog food (any kind), and laundry detergent. They can be dropped off at the Trumbull Animal Shelter.