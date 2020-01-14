https://www.trumbulltimes.com/news/article/Adopt-a-pet-14973828.php
Adopt a pet
Photo: Contributed Photo
Wesley is a neutered long-haired cat. He is very low-key and gets along with other cats.
Visit him and other cats and dogs available for adoption at Trumbull Animal Shelter, 324 Church Hill Road or call 203-452-5088 for more information.
Seeking donations
The Trumbull Animal Shelter is always in need of the following items: Clay (non-clumping) cat litter, dry cat food, canned cat or dog food (any kind), and laundry detergent. They can be dropped off at the Trumbull Animal Shelter.
View Comments