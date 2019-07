Adopt-a-Pet: Pauline needs a home

Pauline is a beautiful 1-year old spayed female cat. She had kittens who are now looking for their new homes as well as her. She is a very social and friendly cat.

Visit Pauline, her kittens, and other cats and dogs available for adoption at Trumbull Animal Shelter and call the shelter at 203-452-5088.