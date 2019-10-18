Actor Alex Baldwin to campaign for Virginia Democrats

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Actor Alec Baldwin, known for his biting impersonations of President Donald Trump on "Saturday Night Live," is coming to Virginia to help Democratic legislative candidates.

The progressive advocacy group People for the American Way said that Baldwin plans to knock on doors, make calls and deliver pizza to volunteers in three stops around Virginia next week.

Baldwin is a board member of the group and has been an outspoken critic of Trump.

Virginia is one of only four states holding legislative elections this year and the only one where partisan control of the legislature is up for grabs. The election is widely viewed as a good barometer of public sentiment ahead of the 2020 presidential cycle.

National special interest groups have been investing heavily in the state.