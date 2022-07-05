Activists protest over Spain's San Fermin bull-run festival IRENE YAGÜE, Associated Press July 5, 2022 Updated: July 5, 2022 8:55 a.m.
1 of6 People dressing as dinosaurs protest against animal cruelty before the start of the San Fermin festival, which has been cancelled for the last two years due to coronavirus restrictions, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. People from around the world flock to Pamplona to take part in the nine days of the festival which starts on Wednesday, July 6. Alvaro Barrientos/AP Show More Show Less
PAMPLONA, Spain (AP) — Dozens of animal rights activists dressed as dinosaurs were chased by fellow activists through the streets of the Spanish city of Pamplona on Tuesday to protest alleged animal cruelty in the world famous San Fermin Running of the Bulls festival.
In the protest Tuesday, the dinosaurs were supposed to represent bulls and the mob behind the San Fermín revelers. The activists carried placards reading, "Bullfighting is Prehistoric." They said the point was to show runs could be lighthearted and held without any cruelty to animals.