Activist: Man shot by police didn't live in raided apartment

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A man fatally shot by Minneapolis police executing a search warrant in a homicide investigation did not live in the apartment raided by the SWAT team, according to a civil rights attorney citing the man's family.
Authorities have released scant information about the man who was killed at the Minneapolis apartment Wednesday morning, including his identity. But Nekima Levy Armstrong, who is also a prominent community activist, said Wednesday night that family members told her the man was 24-year-old Amir Locke. Locke was Black, she said.