Accused Oklahoma County judge takes paid suspension

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma County district judge accused of unpaid taxes and inappropriate behavior in the courthouse has accepted a paid suspension.

Kendra Coleman, 44, faces trial before a special court on accusations involving unpaid taxes, her 2018 campaign and her conduct in court, according to The Oklahoman. She denies any wrongdoing.

The Oklahoma Supreme Court sent the accusations to the special court for discipline on Monday.

A majority of justices called for her immediate temporary suspension with pay on Tuesday, until her trial set for Aug. 31. The Court on the Judiciary could vote to remove her from office or impose lesser sanctions.

The Council on Judicial Complaints recommended her removal after investigating the accusations. The council reported she “has exhibited a pattern of judicial excess and inappropriate behavior in the courthouse in violation of the Code of Judicial Conduct."

Coleman faces a separate trial over a criminal charge accusing her of tax evasion.