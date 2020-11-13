Abuse prevention agencies receiving coronavirus relief funds

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Three agencies that support prevention of abuse and domestic violence are receiving $1.4 million from Kentucky's portion of federal coronavirus relief funds, officials said.

The advocacy programs assist people affected by sexual assault, domestic violence and child abuse, the Cabinet for Health and Family Services said in a news release. Gov. Andy Beshear said the funds will provide relief for the programs that have been financially affected through their response to the coronavirus.

The agencies are the Kentucky Association of Sexual Assault Programs, the Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Children’s Advocacy Centers of Kentucky.

Funding will be used for expenses that resulted from the pandemic, including personal protective equipment and expenses to improve telecommunication services to clients, the release said.